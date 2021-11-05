Ethiopian President Hailemariam Desalegn Issues a Wartime Emergency Decree, which puts the capital on edge.

Bisrat’s phone has been ringing all week with reports of fellow Tigrayans being detained in a new round of mass arrests tied to Ethiopia’s year-long civil war.

Police seized his uncle and brother-in-law in house-to-house searches after arresting his former business partner from a shop in central Addis Ababa.

Thousands of Tigrayans have been detained, according to lawyers, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration declared a state of emergency to safeguard citizens from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) insurgents on Tuesday.

The action, which has been branded draconian by rights groups, has heightened tensions, particularly among Tigrayans, as the TPLF and its allies threaten to march on the capital.

Bisrat has erased Tigrinya-language music and photos of the Tigray region’s flag from his phone in the hopes of avoiding their fate, and he only speaks Amharic in public.

“It’s as though we’re not breathing,” he told AFP.

After the TPLF claimed control of two strategic cities around 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Addis Ababa, Abiy’s government declared a six-month state of emergency.

The next day, the organization announced that it had moved even further south to Kemissie, where it claimed to be collaborating with the Oromo Liberation Army rebel group, which has projected that the capital will fall within weeks.

On Thursday, Abiy’s government painted a quite different picture of the current battlefield dynamic, claiming that the TPLF was “encircled” and on the verge of defeat.

In Addis Ababa, there were minimal signs of widespread fear, while security forces appeared to be on edge, conducting comprehensive searches around the city.

Over 100 municipal police officers raided one posh apartment complex in central Addis Ababa on Friday morning, demanding that inhabitants’ identification documents be inspected and that every room be searched for weapons.

Kenea Yadeta, the city’s security bureau chief, told locals last week to band together to defend their neighborhoods.

All firearms must be registered, according to the city administration, and the process will last until at least Saturday.

An AFP journalist observed dozens of individuals, many of whom appeared to be private security guards, queuing outside one police office on Thursday to register Kalashnikovs.

Amnesty International warned on Friday that calls for people to take up guns could lead to more atrocities in Addis Ababa and elsewhere.

It also slammed new emergency procedures that allow anyone suspected of aiding “terrorist groups” to be searched and detained without a warrant.

It also slammed new emergency procedures that allow anyone suspected of aiding "terrorist groups" to be searched and detained without a warrant.

They also provide authorities the power to recruit "any military-age citizen with weapons" and to shut down news organizations.