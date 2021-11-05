Ethiopian insurgents would ‘join forces’ to overthrow Abiy’s government.

In a statement announcing the alliance, nine rebel factions fighting Ethiopia’s government claimed they would “collaborate and join forces” on Friday. The announcement comes as fears of Tigrayan fighters encroaching on the capital rise.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which have been at odds with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government for a year, will formalize the alliance in Washington later on Friday.

The TPLF announced on Wednesday that its fighters had arrived in the Amhara region’s town of Kemissie, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of Addis Ababa, where they were conducting “joint operations” with the OLA, which projected Addis Ababa will fall in a matter of weeks.

“To counteract the adverse consequences of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia… and in acknowledgment of the enormous need to collaborate and combine forces towards a safe transition in the country,” the nine organisations said.

It’s uncertain whether the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, as it’s known, would have an impact on the conflict, which Abiy’s administration has dubbed “an existential struggle.”

According to one diplomat who follows security issues, the TPLF and the OLA, which the government officially listed as terrorist organisations in May, are well-known, but the alliance’s other seven members remain unknown.

“If they’re serious about taking up arms against the administration, that could be a genuine problem for the government,” the diplomat said on condition of anonymity to AFP.

“I don’t know the bulk of them, I don’t know how many people they have, what resources they have,” the diplomat cautioned.

The TPLF is “encircled” and on the verge of defeat, according to Abiy’s government, which also urged Ethiopians to unite and join the fight.

On Friday, the defence ministry urged veterans to re-enlist in the military in order to “protect the country against a plot to disintegrate it.”

On Thursday, lawmakers passed a six-month state of emergency, allowing authorities to imprison anyone suspected of aiding “terrorist groups” without a warrant, as well as suspend media outlets suspected of “providing moral support directly or indirectly” to the TPLF.

Amnesty International, a human rights organization, blasted the emergency measures on Friday.

They are “a template for growing human rights breaches, including arbitrary incarceration, notably of human rights activists, journalists, minorities, and government critics,” according to Deprose Muchena, the organization’s East Africa director.

Two lawyers in Addis Ababa who are tracking arbitrary detentions of Tigrayans told. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.