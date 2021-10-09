Ethiopian forces ‘launch offensives’ in Amhara against Tigray rebels.

Humanitarian sources told AFP on Friday that Ethiopian military and their allies are executing air and ground offensives against Tigray rebels in the northern Amhara region.

According to the sources, military strikes were carried out in many districts of Amhara on Thursday and Friday, amid mounting rumors of a major government offensive against the rebels.

The accusations come just days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a second term on Monday, vowing to hold firm and defend “Ethiopia’s honor” despite rising international condemnation of the country’s deadly near-11-month struggle in the north.

Representatives from Amhara, the federal government, and military authorities did not respond to AFP’s demands for comment on the reported military actions in the North Wollo zone and other sites.

The war in northern Ethiopia began in November, when Abiy dispatched soldiers to Tigray to depose the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, citing TPLF attacks on federal army bases as justification.

Although government forces took control of Tigray’s cities and towns rapidly, the TPLF recaptured the majority of the territory by late June, including the capital Mekele.

Fighting has subsequently spread to the neighboring Amhara and Afar areas, triggering a “immense humanitarian crisis” that has forced hundreds of thousands of people into famine-like conditions, according to the United Nations.

Untold numbers of civilians have been killed, about two million people have been displaced, and several reports of atrocities such as murders and mass rape have been made.

There has been anticipation that the violence could flare up now that the rainy season is over, and that there will be mass mobilization across the country, particularly in Amhara.

“Since an operation to free our people who are in distress because of the terrorist TPLF could be launched at any time, on all fronts, we all have to remain attentive 24 hours a day,” the Amhara region’s spokesman wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Abiy’s new government, according to Awet Weldemichael, a Horn of Africa security expert at Queen’s University in Canada, will have to deal with “a trifecta of issues,” including the conflict and its humanitarian and economic consequences.

“The upcoming wave of conflict and increasing humanitarian conditions will be a test for his new government from the start,” he told AFP.

