Ethiopian Forces Launch a ‘Massive’ Strike Against Tigray Rebels.

Humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP that Ethiopian military and their allies are launching air and ground operations against Tigray rebels in the northern Amhara area, amid mounting suspicion of a major offensive.

A spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for 11 months, said Saturday that the rebels had been targeted in a “massive move.”

The reports come just days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a second term, promising to defend “Ethiopia’s honor” amid rising international criticism of the war and concern over the dire humanitarian catastrophe it has sparked.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the TPLF, said the rebels had been bombarded “primarily by air, drone, and artillery,” and that “tens of thousands” of troops had been amassed in northern Amhara, including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones.

He stated, “We are certain that we will resist the offensive on all fronts and more.” “Until the siege is lifted, we will hold our ground.” On Thursday and Friday, humanitarian sources told AFP, federal soldiers and Amhara regional troops staged air and ground offensives in the North Wollo area and other localities.

Representatives from Amhara, as well as government and military officials, did not respond to demands for comment, and AFP was unable to independently corroborate the reported military activities.

The war began in November when Abiy dispatched forces to Tigray to depose the TPLF, the regional ruling party, and prior national rulers, citing TPLF attacks on federal army bases as justification.

Although government forces soon took control of Tigray’s cities and towns, the TPLF recaptured the majority of the territory by late June, including the capital Mekele, and Abiy later called a unilateral ceasefire.

However, conflict has expanded to neighboring Amhara and Afar, resulting in a “immense humanitarian disaster” with hundreds of thousands of people facing famine-like conditions, according to the UN.

Untold numbers of civilians have been killed, about two million people have been displaced, and several reports of atrocities such as murders and mass rape have been made.

The United States has warned penalties against the warring parties if they do not agree to a negotiated settlement to stop the crisis, which threatens to destabilize Africa’s second most populous country.

Federal officials have long rebuffed their entreaties to pursue, according to a former chief of staff in Abiy's chosen Tigray interim administration.