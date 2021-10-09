Ethiopian forces bombard Amhara rebels in a “massive move.”

Humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP that Ethiopian army and their allies are waging air and ground operations against Tigray rebels in the northern Amhara area.

Several regions of Amhara were bombarded on Thursday and Friday, according to humanitarian sources, amid mounting rumors of a major government offensive against the rebels.

According to Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for nearly 11 months, there is a “huge move” against the rebels.

The reports come just days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a second term on Monday, vowing to hold firm and defend “Ethiopia’s honor” in the face of rising international criticism of the conflict and concern over the humanitarian crisis it has sparked.

Getachew reported “primarily air, drone, and artillery bombardment” of TPLF rebels, as well as a large army build-up in northern Amhara, particularly the North Gondar and North Wollo zones, with “tens of thousands amassed.”

He stated, “We are certain that we will resist the offensive on all fronts and more.” “Until the siege is lifted, we will hold our ground.” AFP was unable to independently corroborate the reported military activities because representatives from Amhara, as well as federal and military officials, did not answer to calls for comment.

The war began in November when Abiy dispatched forces to Tigray to depose the TPLF, the regional ruling party, and prior national rulers, citing TPLF attacks on federal army bases as justification.

Although government forces took control of Tigray’s cities and towns rapidly, the TPLF recaptured the majority of the territory by late June, including the capital Mekele.

Fighting has since expanded to the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, resulting in a “immense humanitarian disaster,” with hundreds of thousands of people forced into famine-like conditions, according to the United Nations.

Untold numbers of civilians have been killed, about two million people have been displaced, and several reports of atrocities such as murders and mass rape have been made.

There has been anticipation that the violence could flare up now that the rainy season is over, and that there will be mass mobilization across the country, particularly in Amhara.

"Since an operation to free our people who are in distress because of the terrorist TPLF could be launched at any time," the Amhara region's spokesman stated on Twitter on Thursday.