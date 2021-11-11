Ethiopia lays forth the groundwork for potential talks with Tigrayan rebels.

Following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another rise in conflict, Ethiopia announced prerequisites for prospective negotiations with rebels from the country’s war-torn Tigray area on Thursday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been at odds with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) for over a year, with the TPLF pushing south in recent months and threatening to march on Addis Ababa.

One of the requirements for possible discussions, according to foreign ministry spokeswoman Dina Mufti, would be for the TPLF to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions bordering Tigray, which he emphasised had not been agreed to.

“They say it takes two to tango,” Dina stated, referring to a peaceful conclusion.

“There are several restrictions: First and foremost, halt your assaults. Second, exit the regions you’ve been in (Amhara and Afar). Third, acknowledge the government’s legitimacy “he stated

“By the way, don’t get me wrong: it’s not being suggested that a decision to engage into negotiations has been made,” he continued.

Pulling out of Amhara and Afar before discussions begin, according to TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda, is “an absolute non-starter.”

The TPLF is calling for the easing of a de facto humanitarian siege on Tigray, where hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to be suffering in famine-like conditions, according to the UN.

In a weekly assessment on the humanitarian situation, the UN reported Thursday that no relief has entered Tigray by road since October 18, and 364 trucks remain detained in the capital of Afar “waiting authorization from the authorities to proceed.”

“It is believed that 80 percent of vital medication is no longer available in Tigray, and most health facilities are inoperable owing to destruction and a shortage of supplies,” the report stated.

Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, the region’s largest hospital, has been forced to close its cancer treatment program, “leaving some 500 patients without therapy,” according to the statement.

The government declared a nationwide state of emergency last week, resulting in a new round of mass arrests that has slowed the relief response even more.

In the searches, which rights groups claim are targeting ethnic Tigrayans, 22 UN personnel have been detained, with nine still being held as of Wednesday.

The United Nations has also issued an alert on 72 World Food Programme drivers who have been detained in Afar.

Such arrests, according to the administration, are part of a legitimate endeavor to eliminate the TPLF.

Asked. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.