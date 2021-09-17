Eritreans commemorate the 20th anniversary of the brutal purge by saying, “Erase Them From History.”

The last time Noel Joseph visited his uncle, they spent the most of their time talking about a risky idea: publicly criticizing Eritrean ruler Isaias Afwerki.

Noel’s uncle, government minister Petros Solomon, was preparing an open letter in June 2001, warning that the Red Sea nation was in “crisis,” with Isaias “doing without restraint” and refusing to hold promised elections.

Noel recognized the letter’s significance and was concerned for his uncle’s safety in the face of a regime that did not tolerate dissent.

Petros was apprehended while out for a jog on September 18, 2001, exactly one month after releasing the letter, as part of a lightning-fast crackdown that spelled the end of dissent under Isaias.

“I believe this was the point at which the Eritrean dream, or hope, was shattered. Because there was so much hope up until that point,” Noel told AFP last week.

In September 2001, security forces detained 11 high-profile dissenters over two tragic days, then shut down all private media.

The victims remain incommunicado, scooped up by the Eritrean gulag, their families unable to determine if they are alive or dead, as the purge commemorates its 20th anniversary this weekend.

Meanwhile, Isaias remains in power, his position unchallenged even as his dictatorship comes under renewed scrutiny, this time for Eritrean forces’ actions in the deadly war in northern Ethiopia.

Isaias ascended to power as the commander of one of Africa’s most illustrious rebel forces during a 30-year war for independence from Ethiopia, the country’s considerably larger neighbor.

The rebels finally won control of Asmara in 1991, thanks to an alliance with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), an Ethiopian rebel force that had taken control of Addis Ababa the previous year.

However, the collaboration soon developed fractures, resulting in a two-year border war in 1998 that killed tens of thousands of people.

The battle was criticized in particular in an open letter issued in 2001, which stated that it “exposed basic vulnerabilities in the way we function.”

According to journalist and researcher Dan Connell, who interviewed several of the letters’ signatories, known as the G-15, during their final months of freedom, tensions between Isaias and his detractors were obvious in the year leading up to the September 2001 purge.

“It was obvious that this was going to escalate,” Connell said, adding that “things were getting extremely intense” by August.

