Ericsson, a Swedish company, is set to acquire Vonage, a cloud service provider in the United States.

Ericsson announced Monday that it would buy Vonage, a cloud-based communications company based in the United States, in its largest acquisition in recent memory as it expands its activities beyond its conventional telecommunications equipment business.

According to Ericsson, the $6.2 billion (5.5 billion euro) transaction is part of the company’s ambition to increase its wireless enterprise presence and widen its global services.

Vonage’s board of directors unanimously authorized the offer, according to the company.

Ericsson is one of the world’s largest telecom equipment manufacturers, competing with Huawei of China and Nokia of Finland in areas such as 5G networks.

The offer, at 21 dollars a share, represents a 28% premium over Vonage’s Friday closing price on the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock exchange.

Vonage, which was founded in 2001, provides IP voice telephony and, more recently, a cloud-based communications platform.

The company has 120,000 customers and provides access to its API interface to one million developers, accounting for 80% of its $1.4 billion in yearly sales.

Over the last three years, the company has grown at a rate of roughly 20% every year.

Vonage, based in New Jersey, employs 2,000 people in North America, Europe, and Asia.

According to its website, its platform handles 25 billion minutes and communications every year.

Vonage will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under its own identity, according to Ericsson.

According to Ericsson, the market for “Communication Platform as a Service” (CPaaS), which includes voice, texting, and video, is predicted to reach $22 billion by 2025, with annual growth of 30%.

The transaction will be funded with the Swedish company’s cash reserves, which stood at 56 billion kronor ($6.2 billion, 5.6 billion euros) at the end of September.

It expects to complete the deal in the first half of 2022.

In early morning trade on the Stockholm stock exchange, Ericssons shares were down 3.5 percent.

Last year, Ericsson paid $1.1 billion for Cradlepoint, a company that specializes in wireless WAN solutions for businesses.