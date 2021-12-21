Erdogan’s Surprising Moves Rejuvenate the Turkish Lira.

After President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered emergency currency support measures, Turkey’s struggling lira extended a dramatic rebound on Tuesday, wiping out nearly a month of historic losses.

Late Monday, Turkey’s unpredictable leader surprised markets and political foes by essentially tying the value of some lira bank deposits to the dollar.

Economists and many Turks were still attempting to figure out how this new exchange mechanism would work and where the government would find the funds to fund it.

The impact on the lira, which had lost 45 percent of its value versus the greenback from November 1 to late Monday afternoon, was enormous.

By the time Erdogan went on national television to deliver his new economic initiatives, it was down 10% on the day.

A few hours after Erdogan concluded, it was trading at a 20% premium.

In a note to investors, BlueBay Asset Management economist Timothy Ash wrote, “We finally understood that the Erdogan administration cared about the exchange rate and has avoided capital controls.”

“Erdogan reiterated his belief in markets, though not in interest rates.”

Erdogan has defended his unusual stance that high interest rates create inflation by citing Islamic prohibitions on usury.

High lending costs, according to almost all economists, cut prices by encouraging consumers to save and reducing corporate spending.

Erdogan has urged the central bank to cut its policy rate to much below the annual rate of increase in consumer prices, which is already at 21% and anticipated to become significantly higher.

As a result, Turks who deposited liras in their bank accounts effectively lost money.

Economists believed that unless something was done immediately, Turkey would face a possibly crippling bank run.

Erdogan’s new policy, dubbed a “indirect interest rate hike” by former Treasury adviser Mahfi Egilmez, is designed to protect lira assets from exchange rate volatility.

It ensures that any depreciation of new lira deposits versus the dollar will be covered by the government when the investments mature.

Individual Turks must keep their liras in the bank for at least three months for the policy to take effect, according to the finance ministry.

“The right to (guaranteed) interest would be abolished if the money is withdrawn from the account before the maturity date,” the finance ministry stated in a statement.

The program aims to control inflation expectations and give Turks confidence in their lira assets.

