Erdogan has threatened to expel ten Western ambassadors.

After the US, German, and eight other Western ambassadors published a rare united statement in favor of a detained civil society leader, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to expel them.

Osman Kavala, a 64-year-old philanthropist and activist from Paris, has been imprisoned without charge since 2017, becoming a symbol of Erdogan’s rising intolerance of dissent, according to critics.

On Monday, the ten ambassadors released an extraordinary unified statement, claiming that Kavala’s ongoing arrest “cast a shadow” over Turkey, which was extensively circulated on their Turkish social media accounts.

“I informed our foreign minister that we can’t afford to host them in our country,” Erdogan said to reporters, according to Turkish media.

Kavala has been accused with a slew of offenses stemming from anti-government rallies in 2013 and a failed military coup attempt in 2016.

The US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden issued a joint statement calling for a “fair and expeditious settlement to (Kavala’s) case.”

On Tuesday, the ten envoys were summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry.

In a conversation with Turkish media on board his return flight from a visit of Africa, Erdogan seemed enraged.

“Is it within your rights to give Turkey such a lesson? What’s your name? “In comments published by the private NTV network, he demanded.

Within seconds following Erdogan’s statements on fears of a fresh wave of Turkish hostilities with the West, the Turkish lira sank to new lows against the dollar.

Last week, Kavala told AFP from his detention cell that he felt like a tool in Erdogan’s attempts to pin internal resistance to his nearly two-decade rule on a foreign plan.

“I believe the underlying reason for my ongoing detention is that it satisfies the government’s requirement to maintain the fiction that the Gezi protests of 2013 were the result of a foreign conspiracy,” Kavala said in the interview.

“Because I am suspected of being a part of a plot supposedly orchestrated by foreign powers, my release would undermine the fiction in issue, which the administration does not want,” he stated.

In February 2020, Kavala was cleared of the Gezi charges, only to be re-arrested and imprisoned on claimed ties to the 2016 coup plot before he could return home.

Turkey has been sent a final warning by the Council of Europe, the continent's highest human rights monitor, to comply with a 2019 deadline.