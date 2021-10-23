Erdogan has ordered the expulsion of ten ambassadors from Turkey.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan directed his foreign minister to remove ambassadors from ten countries, including Germany and the United States, who had requested the release of a detained civil society leader.

On Monday, the envoys released an extraordinary joint statement, stating that the ongoing detention of Osman Kavala, a Parisian-born philanthropist and campaigner, “cast a shadow” over Turkey.

Turkey’s increasing confrontation with Western countries, the majority of which are NATO allies, comes after a tumultuous week in which it was added to a global money-laundering and terrorism-financing blacklist and its currency plummeted over fears of economic mismanagement and hyperinflation.

“I have instructed our foreign minister to proclaim these ten ambassadors persona non grata as soon as possible,” Erdogan added, referring to the diplomatic term for the first step before expulsion.

He accused them of “indecency,” saying, “They must leave here the day they no longer know Turkey.”

The Western diplomats had demanded that Kavala’s case be resolved “justly and expeditiously.”

Kavala, 64, has been in prison since 2017 without being convicted of any charges related to anti-government rallies in 2013 and a failed military coup in 2016.

“We cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our nation,” Erdogan said of the ambassadors in comments carried in local media on Thursday.

Within seconds following Erdogan’s statements on fears of a fresh wave of Turkish hostilities with the West, the Turkish lira sank to new lows against the dollar.

Since the beginning of the year, the lira has lost one-fifth of its value versus the dollar, and annual inflation has risen to about 20%, quadrupling the government’s objective.

According to Eurasia Group, Erdogan is in danger of “dragging the Turkish economy into a president-made crisis.”

The diplomatic spat was exacerbated when the FATF, the world’s financial watchdog, followed through on threats to put Turkey under surveillance for failing to properly tackle money laundering and terrorism financing.

Turkey has joined a group of countries known as the “grey list,” which includes Syria, South Sudan, and Yemen.

Erdogan had battled hard against the designation, creating new legislation purportedly intended at combating terror networks, but critics say it mostly targeted Turkish NGOs that support pro-Kurdish causes and human rights.

Kavala has become a symbol for Erdogan’s followers of the massive crackdown he unleashed after surviving the 2016 coup attempt, despite his lack of international recognition.

Last week, he spoke to AFP from his detention cell.