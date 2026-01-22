EPRA Stalls Approval of New Power Tariffs Despite Kenya Power’s Efforts

Electricity consumers in Kenya remain burdened by high energy costs, despite recent contract renegotiations by Kenya Power aimed at reducing tariffs. The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has delayed approving the new, cheaper rates, leaving consumers waiting for relief.

While Kenya Power has successfully negotiated with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to lower the costs of electricity, the revised agreements have yet to be formally approved by EPRA. As a result, the high cost of living continues to pinch households and businesses alike, with no immediate relief in sight.

Negotiations Fall Short Without EPRA’s Approval

Kenya Power’s recent success in renegotiating Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with IPPs has been hailed as a significant step toward lowering electricity prices. According to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s latest report, the power company managed to convince IPPs to denominate their contracts in Kenyan Shillings rather than US Dollars. This shift would significantly cut the forex adjustment charges that have inflated power bills. However, the regulatory body has yet to approve these changes, and without EPRA’s green light, Kenya Power is legally required to continue charging the old, more expensive rates.

“We have done the heavy lifting. We have convinced the IPPs to take a haircut for the sake of the economy,” a Kenya Power insider revealed. “But until EPRA gazettes the new tariffs, we are legally bound to charge the old, expensive rates.”

The Ongoing Cost Crisis

One of the primary reasons electricity costs have remained so high is the practice of paying IPPs in US Dollars. As the Kenyan Shilling continues to depreciate, the cost of these agreements has skyrocketed. The move to local currency payments should stabilize prices, but without EPRA’s approval, the shift remains on paper only.

The prolonged delay in approving the new tariffs has begun to have serious consequences for Kenyan industries. Manufacturers, in particular, are feeling the strain as the high cost of power makes Kenyan products less competitive within the East African Community. The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has warned that further delays in tariff approvals could result in job cuts across various sectors.

Critics have accused EPRA of bureaucratic inertia, prioritizing formalities over the immediate economic relief needed by struggling consumers. The ongoing standoff raises questions about the interests the regulatory body is prioritizing as it drags its feet on what many see as a critical issue for the country’s economic stability.

The ink is already dry on the renegotiated deals, leaving many to wonder why EPRA continues to hesitate in implementing them. The new tariffs, if approved, could provide significant relief to both individual consumers and businesses, but until then, the burden of high electricity costs will persist.