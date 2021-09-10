Epic is looking to bring ‘Fortnite’ back to Apple’s App Store in South Korea.

Epic Games, a major US game developer, has asked Apple to restore its blockbuster game “Fortnite” to the South Korean app store after Seoul enacted a law limiting platform operators’ monopolistic power, the company said on Friday.

With billions of dollars on the line, Apple and Epic are at the vanguard of a global battle between distribution platforms and content publishers over how revenues should be split.

Last year, Apple withdrew the massively popular Fortnite from its App Store after Epic implemented direct payment in the game, bypassing Apple’s own system.

Epic has filed a lawsuit against Apple for the removal, and the case is currently pending in US courts.

Last month, South Korea became the first country in the world to enact legislation prohibiting Apple and Google from forcing software creators to use their payment methods, thereby declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal.

The move comes as Apple and Google have been chastised around the world for charging up to 30% commission on app sales and forcing the use of their own payment systems that take a cut of each transaction.

The rule is likely to take effect in the coming days, making the South the first country to require such alternative payment choices, allowing customers to avoid fees imposed by store owners.

“In line with the new Korean law, Epic aims to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea, offering both Epic and Apple payment side-by-side,” the game business tweeted on its verified Fortnite twitter account Friday.

Apple Korea declined to respond to AFP, sending the inquiry to the company’s headquarters in the United States.

The gamemaker made the move after its CEO Tim Sweeney praised the law’s passing on Twitter, calling it a “huge milestone in the 45-year history of personal computing” and adding, “I am a Korean.”