Epic Games Withdraws From Fortnite China Due To Crackdown.

Epic Games, a US internet company, has announced that it will shut down its famous survival game Fortnite in China, months after authorities placed a slew of new restrictions on the world’s largest gaming industry as part of a broader crackdown on the digital sector.

As part of an effort to tighten its control of the economy, Beijing has launched a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown on a number of industries, with internet businesses bearing the brunt of the pain.

Officials announced in September that they hoped to curb addiction in the gaming-crazed country by announcing substantial cuts to the amount of time minors spend playing online and requiring players to register using ID cards.

The moves have severely harmed companies’ capacity to profit in the country and have sent the stock values of gaming companies down.

Epic has now pulled the plug on the enormously popular game, announcing that it would be shut down on November 15th.

“Fortnite China’s Beta test is now over, and the servers will be shut down shortly,” the company said in a statement. “We will turn off game servers on November 15 at 11 a.m., and gamers will no longer be able to check in.” Tencent’s Hong Kong-listed shares, which possess a substantial investment in Epic, were down on Tuesday.

The decision puts a stop to a long-running test of Epic’s version of Fortnite, which was designed expressly for the Chinese market and censored for excessive violence.

The action-packed shooter and world-building game is one of the most popular in the world, with over 350 million users — more than the United States’ whole population.

After Microsoft said in October that it will close its career-oriented social network LinkedIn, Epic is the second US-based business to yank a popular product from China in recent weeks.

Hundreds of Chinese video game companies, including Tencent, pledged in September to better police their products for “politically harmful” content and impose age restrictions on young gamers in order to comply with official requests.

In a joint statement, the 213 game companies vowed to prohibit anything that was “politically destructive, historically nihilistic, nasty and pornographic, gory and threatening.”