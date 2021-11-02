Epic Games has pulled Fortnite from China due to a crackdown.

Epic Games, a US internet company, has announced that it will shut down its famous survival game Fortnite in China, months after authorities placed a slew of new restrictions on the world’s largest gaming industry as part of a broader crackdown on the digital sector.

In an effort to tighten its grip on the economy, Beijing has imposed a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown on a number of industries, with internet companies bearing the brunt of the damage.

Officials announced dramatic limitations to the amount of time youngsters can spend playing online in September, claiming they sought to reduce addiction in the gaming-crazed nation by requiring players to register using ID cards.

The moves harmed companies’ capacity to make money and drove gaming stock prices down.

Epic has just pulled the plug on Fortnite, announcing that the enormously popular game will be shut down on November 15th.

“Fortnite China’s Beta test is now over, and the servers will be shut down shortly,” the company said in a statement.

“We will turn off game servers on November 15 at 11 a.m., and gamers will no longer be able to check in.”

Tencent’s Hong Kong-listed shares, which possess a substantial investment in Epic, were down on Tuesday.

The decision puts a stop to a long-running test of Epic’s version of Fortnite, which was designed expressly for the Chinese market and censored for excessive violence.

The Chinese test version was published in 2018, but since approvals for new games delayed, Fortnite never obtained government approval for a formal launch.

The action-packed shooter and world-building game is one of the most popular in the world, with over 350 million users — more than the United States’ whole population.

After Microsoft said in October that it will close its career-oriented social network LinkedIn, Epic is the second US-based business to yank a popular product from China in recent weeks.

Hundreds of Chinese video game companies, including Tencent, pledged in September to better police their products for “politically harmful” content and impose age restrictions on young gamers in order to comply with official requests.

In a joint statement, the 213 game companies vowed to prohibit anything that was “politically destructive, historically nihilistic, nasty and pornographic, gory and threatening.”

Regulators have also instructed Chinese gaming companies to stop focusing on profit and instead focus on attracting fans, with those found to be breaking the regulations facing sanctions.

