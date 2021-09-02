Enslaved voices are raised at the home of a top Confederate general near Washington.

As the United States grapples with its racist history, statues of Robert E. Lee have been desecrated, yet the top Confederate general’s home on a hill overlooking the nation’s capitol has been completely renovated.

After three years and more than $12 million in repairs, “Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial,” as the home is officially known, reopened to visitors in early June as Washington had its normal steamy, sweaty summer.

The most significant modifications, however, were not only cosmetic: the house reopened with the goal of presenting a more comprehensive historical interpretation, according to its caretakers.

Lee is a divisive figure: as the most well-known Confederate leader during the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, he led secessionist Southern states against the Union, mostly to keep slavery alive.

Aaron LaRocca, a National Park Service ranger who walked across the estate in late August, said that portraying “a more holistic and inclusive tale” by elevating the voices of individuals enslaved here was a crucial point.

The mansion and its gardens, which are part of the National Park Service and located inside Arlington National Cemetery, represent the real lives of living people, unlike stone-cold monuments.

Telling the tale of the more than 100 enslaved residents necessitated not only better blending their stories inside the estate, but also the creation of new exhibitions that fill two huge structures that had served as slave quarters. It also meant highlighting the backstories of specific people.

Steve Hammond, a descendant of one of the enslaved families, has been volunteering at the house for for eight years, helping to explain the narrative of the residents, “many of whom are unfamiliar with.”

Understanding Arlington House entails not only delving into Lee’s tangled past, but also putting a toe into the larger American story.

The late President John F. Kennedy’s burial is located at the bottom of the hill where the mansion is located. Hundreds of thousands of buried servicemen, as well as the famed Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, are also nearby.

George Washington’s adopted grandson, George Washington Parke Custis, built the residence as a tribute to the former president. Mary Anna Custis, his daughter, married Lee.

However, Hammond is linked to Arlington House through Parke Custis’ enslaved daughter, Maria Carter, whom he fathered with an enslaved lady. He is a direct descendant of her husband’s ancestors.

The descendants of people who resided at the are still alive today.