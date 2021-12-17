England is in serious trouble after Australia removed their openers.

On Friday, England was fighting for their lives in the second Ashes Test after Australia bowled out both openers in a blazing period under lights on day two, leaving the visitors reeling.

In Adelaide, Australia declared their first innings on 473 for nine, leaving England with a difficult 40 minutes against a swinging pink ball.

Under-pressure Rory Burns only lasted three balls against a rampaging Mitchell Starc, edging a rising delivery to Steve Smith at second slip after making only four runs.

Michael Neser, in for skipper Pat Cummins, who withdrew out of the Test at the last minute due to a Covid worry, took his first Test wicket.

With Neser surrounded by his teammates, Hameed chipped to Starc at mid-on.

England’s fate is once again in the hands of skipper Joe Root, who was unbeaten on five with Dawid Malan on one as they reached stumps at 17 for two after lightning brought the game to a halt early.

England lost the first Test by nine wickets in Brisbane, and if they fall down 2-0 in Adelaide, the Ashes are all but over, with Root’s side needing to win all three remaining Tests.

After Australia started from their overnight 221-2, Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a brilliant 103, while David Warner (95) and Smith (93) offered critical support.

With 3-113, Ben Stokes led the England assault, while Jimmy Anderson took 2-58.

After setting himself up by batting practically all day on Thursday, number three Labuschagne completed his epic century, his sixth Test ton and first in an Ashes series, off 287 balls.

When Ollie Robinson was introduced into the attack, he struggled and was stranded lbw, adding only eight runs to his overnight total of 95.

“It was good to earn that hundred,” Labuschagne said. “Obviously, I had a couple opportunities there, but that’s how it goes sometimes, you ride your luck.”

“It feels like you have to work hard for every run you go on.”

After Travis Head and Cameron Green were out in quick succession after Labuschagne left, Smith hit a magnificent 93 to help Australia reclaim control.

On his return from a ball-tampering ban at the last Ashes in 2019, the stand-in skipper was England’s main tormentor, and he kept his cool in scorching Adelaide.

Alex Carey, who is in the lineup as a replacement wicketkeeper, provided him with excellent support.