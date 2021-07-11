Ending Soon for Boosted $300 Unemployment Checks? What Preparation Steps Do You Need To Take?

The American Rescue Plan was enacted into law in March, and it did more than merely put $1,400 stimulus checks in the hands of participants. Through the beginning of September, it also gave workers on unemployment benefits an extra $300 each week.

26 states have already terminated the increased aid program ahead of planned, claiming labor shortages as the reason. However, that increase is still in effect in 24 states until Labor Day, so if you’re on unemployment, you might not be out that money just yet.

However, considering the recent fall in the unemployment rate in the United States, the chances of that boost being prolonged beyond early September seem slim. As a result, now is the time to make ready for that extra help to end – and to position yourself to find work if that is possible. Here are some crucial actions to help you get ready.

When your increased jobless benefits expire in early September, you might not be able to return to work. Even if you are able to return to work, you may find that you are earning less at your new job than you were making while unemployed.

That’s why making a budget now is an excellent idea. That way, you can immediately begin lowering costs and possibly set aside some extra funds to provide yourself some breathing room after the temporary boost expires. When that extra help disappears, your budget will come in handy – especially if your overall income suffers.

If you’ve been unemployed for a long time, it’s time to dust up your résumé and start looking for work. In fact, if you haven’t updated your résumé since before the pandemic, now is a fantastic time to do so.

Even if you’ve been unemployed for a year, you may have done things that future employers should be aware of. For instance, if you volunteered at a local food bank, that is the type of information you should mention.

Talking to individuals, as well as responding to job postings, is a smart approach to get your foot in the door. In fact, networking may be an even more powerful strategy in the job search. So, call out to your friends, family, neighbors, and past coworkers to see if they know of any job openings.

Washington Newsday’s Brief News, on the other hand.