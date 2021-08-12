Employers Struggle To Fill Open Positions (Infographic).

The balance of power in the US labor market looks to be shifting, with a record number of job vacancies, historically low layoffs, and millions of Americans departing their employment willingly. More people are holding out for better, safer, or higher-paying employment as the economy recovers from the COVID recession and firms try to staff up. For the first time since the epidemic ground the United States’ economy to a halt in the spring of 2020, the number of job postings outnumbered the number of unemployed Americans in June, indicating oversupply in the labor market.

The leisure and hospitality business, which was hardest hit by pandemic-related unemployment last year, is now at the core of the labor shortage, with one out of every ten positions vacant at the end of June. Despite 1.35 million new recruits, 1.73 million positions remained vacant at the end of the month, as nearly 800,000 people left their jobs in pursuit of better opportunities.

Based on data from the most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the graphic below reveals which industries had the highest rate of job openings at the end of June. The job openings rate is calculated by dividing the number of job opportunities by the total number of jobs in a certain industry, whether filled or unfilled. Aside from the hospitality industry, professional and business services, as well as retail, had difficulty filling positions, with financial services, mining and logging, and construction having the fewest openings.