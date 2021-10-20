Employers in the United States may have to ‘pay more’ due to a labor shortage, according to Yellen.

As the economy responds to a labor shortage, US firms, particularly in the service sector, may have to raise salaries, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that this would be a “positive thing” for employees.

“It’s encouraging to see wages grow and working conditions improve for those employed in low-wage industries. This is something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time “In an interview with MSNBC, Yellen stated.

Companies across the country are battling to fill unfilled positions, particularly in service industries like as restaurants and hotels, while major employers such as Amazon and Walmart have upped wages as part of a massive recruitment drive ahead of the holiday shopping season.

“They may have to pay more,” Yellen said of service industries, “and that will be part of the adjustment.”

“However, this is beneficial to employees. Many workers in the service sector have endured years of poor pay and unfavorable working conditions “she stated

Earnings in the United States have risen slowly in recent years, but they have started to rise again as the economy reopens following the economic shutdown. However, inflation has accelerated, eroding much of the gains.

