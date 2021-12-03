Employers Face a Continual Challenge in Verifying Employee Eligibility.

It’s time to consider the HR/onboarding issue you’ve undoubtedly overlooked: the I-9.

Employees must submit the I-9 form to prove their job eligibility.

Typically, submission requires supplying the employer with identification and employment permission paperwork.

Isn’t it simple?

The kicker is that these documents must be physically examined, which became challenging when everyone was working remotely.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a rule in March 2020 that gave businesses the option of doing the I-9 review remotely, allowing them to avoid the in-person physical inspection requirement.

The plan was for it to stay in situ for 60 days.

This provision is virtually still in place nearly two years later, with the current “temporary” guideline slated to expire on December 31, 2021.

Employers must identify “COVID-19” as the cause for the delay in physical inspection (along with an understanding that the papers will be physically inspected if/when the employee returns to the office) while employees can submit I-9 forms remotely for as long as the extension is in force.

While it’s possible that DHS would let the extension expire when the ball drops, this appears to be a long shot.

Concerns about the Omicron variation, which include the reinstatement of travel limits, show that the government is not in a hurry to undertake anything that would result in more in-person work experiences. It appears that the rule will be extended at least one more time.

But I’m sure the extensions will stop, and you’ll be left with a slew of new workers, all of whom were hired with the assumption of working entirely remotely, with little to no prospect of having their I-9 forms physically reviewed in your office.

So, what’s next?

Employers should use a “approved representative” to do the physical examination of the I-9 in cases where an employee has no prospect of conducting an in-person assessment in the office.

The authorized representative might be anyone, from a notary to a family member, depending on where the employee is based. To ensure a smooth procedure, I would definitely propose combining the employment of an authorized representative with some type of remote document review.

Did I mention that the employer is still accountable for forms that aren’t filled out correctly?

This summer, SHRM submitted a request to DHS, requesting that the remote option be made permanent.

It is feasible to wait till something occurs before deciding whether or not to conduct. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.