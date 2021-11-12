Employer: A US journalist detained in Myanmar has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to his employer, an American journalist was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar junta court on Friday for unlawful association, provocation against the military, and violating visa requirements.

Since gaining power in a February coup, the military has stifled the press, arresting dozens of journalists who have spoken out against the military’s crackdown on dissent, which has murdered over 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group.

Danny Fenster, who had been working with Frontier Myanmar for almost a year, was detained in May when he attempted to leave the country to visit his family.

“Frontier Myanmar is very disappointed by today’s decision to convict its Managing Editor, Danny Fenster, on three counts and sentence him to 11 years in prison,” the outlet stated in a statement.

Fenster, who has been held in Yangon’s Insein prison since his arrest, faces allegations of sedition and terrorism, which may land him in prison for the rest of his life.

Frontier Myanmar remarked, “Everyone at Frontier is upset and frustrated by this decision.”

“All we want is for Danny to be released as soon as possible so he may meet his family.”

The punishment was condemned as “outrageous” by Crisis Group Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey.

“It sends a message not only to overseas media… but also to Myanmar journalists,” he told AFP. “Reporting accurately on the situation might land them in prison for many years.”

He stated that US diplomats were attempting to secure his release.

He stated, “It will be settled through diplomatic channels, preferably very quickly.”

“However, this sentence is clearly a major setback for US efforts.”

The sentencing came only days after Bill Richardson, a veteran US ambassador and hostage negotiator, visited with junta commander Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, bringing the junta some much-needed attention.

Richardson said the US State Department asked him not to bring up Fenster’s issue during his visit, but he declined to elaborate.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since a military takeover in February, with the military attempting to repress large pro-democracy demonstrations and suppress dissent.

According to a local monitoring group, security personnel have killed almost 1,200 individuals.

As the junta strives to tighten control over the flow of information by limiting internet access and cancelling the licenses of local media outlets, the press has also been constrained.

According to Reporting ASEAN, a monitoring group, more than 100 journalists have been imprisoned since the putsch.

According to the report, 31 people are still being held in custody.