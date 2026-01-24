Employees Brace for Continued Strain as KRA Retains 8% Fringe Benefit Tax

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has confirmed it will maintain the 8% fringe benefit tax for the first quarter of 2026, continuing to place a financial burden on employees benefiting from employer-provided loans. This decision signals that the government is unlikely to ease its fiscal policy, keeping the cost of borrowing high for workers already struggling with tightening disposable incomes.

The Tax Impact on Borrowers

The 8% rate, which affects loans provided by employers at lower interest rates, remains in effect through March 2026, solidifying the high costs of these loans. Under the current policy, if an employer lends an employee money at an interest rate lower than 8%, the difference is treated as a taxable fringe benefit. For example, a loan with a 3% interest rate will be taxed on the 5% difference, forcing employees to pay additional taxes.

This is a significant burden for thousands of Kenyan workers who rely on employer loans to cover emergencies or school fees. Despite appearing lower than commercial bank interest rates, which can range from 18-24%, the 8% rate is indicative of a larger shift in Kenya’s fiscal landscape, mirroring the Central Bank of Kenya’s high base lending rates designed to curb inflation.

Pressure on Employers and Employees