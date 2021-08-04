Employees at one company are being paid $1,000 to get vaccinated.

As the extremely contagious Delta strain spreads across the country, investment management firm Vanguard Group Inc. announced Wednesday that it will pay staff $1,000 each to get vaccinated.

The incentive highlights how businesses seek to have their personnel vaccinated in order to protect not only themselves, but also their customers and communities. Employees who have been vaccinated by October 1 will be eligible for the bonus.

“Vanguard understands that immunizations are the most effective strategy to prevent the spread of this illness and strongly encourages crew members to be vaccinated. Vanguard spokeswoman Charles Kurtz said, “We’re offering a vaccine incentive for crew who can present COVID-19 immunization proof.”

In July, BlackRock Inc., a global investment management, said that unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return to work.

Vanguard isn’t the only company offering vaccination incentives to its staff.

Employees at USPS, PepsiCo, Home Depot, and Bank of America can all take advantage of paid time off. Amazon has set up on-site vaccination clinics, with vaccines costing $80 for current staff and $100 for new hires. Albertson’s and Kroger are paying employees $100 to get them vaccinated, while Target is offering Lyft rides (up to $15) to get them vaccinated. Raytheon will pay $200 in annual bonuses, while McDonald’s will provide four hours of paid time off.

#BREAKING: Biden urges on states to offer $100 vaccine incentives using monies from his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

President Joe Biden has instructed states and towns to incentivize vaccination by offering residents $100 to be vaccinated using emergency relief funds authorized during his administration’s early days.

The Treasury Department stated, “The President is calling on state, territory, and local governments to give $100 incentives for every newly vaccinated American as an incentive to raise vaccination rates, protect communities, and save lives.”

Approximately 70% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccination.