Employees at Facebook will be required to wear masks on campus regardless of vaccination status.

Facebook stated on Monday that all campus staff, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks.

The action comes after Facebook stated on Wednesday that all U.S. employees returning to the company’s facilities would be required to be vaccinated.

In a statement last week, VP of People Lori Goler said, “As our offices reopen, we will require anybody coming to work at any of our US locations to be vaccinated.”

The most recent policy will take effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. There is no set date for when the mandate will come to an end.

In a statement, Facebook added, “The health and safety of our employees and people in the community remains our top concern.”

“In light of the increased number of COVID cases, the most recent data on COVID variants, and an increasing number of municipal regulations, we are reinstating our mask requirement in all Facebook offices in the United States, regardless of an employee’s vaccination status.”

Many other companies and local agencies across many counties in the San Francisco Bay Area have followed suit, resuming identical practices.

When employees are indoors on corporate property, tech titans like Google and Apple have been among the first to reinstate mask regulations.

Disney, the Wall Street Journal, Walmart, Home Depot, and Target have all mandated vaccinations for certain of their employees.

