Employees at Dollar General describe their bosses’ abrasive opposition to a union drive.

Employees at a local Dollar General branch in Connecticut are encountering severe pressure and animosity from corporate supervisors who oppose their efforts to unionize.

Dollar General’s corporate leadership are resisting a union campaign by employees in Barkhamsted, Connecticut, according to employees who talked to the Guardian. Workers at the business described a campaign of harassment and intimidation directed at people who they feel will vote yes for a union at the store.

Dollar General allegedly began sending corporate management to the store to convince employees to vote against the union initiative one by one. They also allegedly sent union avoidance experts to the branch, who specialize in anti-union campaigns. One anonymous employee claimed that they went out of their way to avoid these people, but that they were constantly harassed to the point where they sought anxiety treatment.

Dollar General is the fastest-growing retailer in the United States, yet it has a history of putting up barriers to unionization in its locations.

In December 2017, a local store in Missouri attempted to unionize but was met with stiff opposition from Dollar General. The dispute over the union attempt quickly turned into a legal struggle, which ended in February 2020 with a federal judge ruling that the union was entitled to recognition. However, according to local media, the business was closed shortly after by management due to profit problems.

Employees at Dollar General have joined others at other locations throughout the country who are trying to unionize against corporate management’s opposition.

The most publicized labor dispute has erupted among Amazon warehouse workers, who claim to be forced to work in deplorable conditions. Amazon successfully fought a popular vote to unionize an Alabama warehouse, but the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the United States’ largest union, has subsequently committed to make unionizing Amazon employees a major goal after this defeat.

States have taken steps to protect employees from being forced to work in similarly deplorable conditions. The Biden administration has also indicated its support for workers who want to form unions and has taken steps to assist them in doing so.