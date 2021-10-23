Employees at Adobe in the United States must either get vaccinated or face unpaid leave.

Adobe declared in an email to employees on Friday that all U.S. employees must be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, and that those who reject will be placed on unpaid leave.

The software company revealed the move in a memo acquired by CNBC, citing President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring all government contractors to get their personnel vaccinated. Various government organizations have signed software bundle contracts with Adobe.

In the email, Gloria Chen, Adobe’s Chief People Officer, also mentioned that an internal poll found that 93.5 percent of U.S. employees who answered were either obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine or were fully vaccinated.

Employees who want religious or medical exemptions from the immunization will be considered, according to Adobe.

Adobe’s declaration comes just two weeks after IBM mandated vaccinations for its employees in the United States.

IBM claimed in a memo to employees that they needed to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 or fear being laid off. Employees who are fired after the deadline are still eligible for the IBM 401K matching program, in which the firm matches up to 6% of their contributions once a year.

In addition to requiring immunization of federal employees and contractors, the government is developing COVID vaccination requirements for businesses with 100 or more employees. These businesses are expected to require employees to be fully vaccinated or to administer COVID-19 tests to unvaccinated employees at least once a week.