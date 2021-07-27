Employees at Activision are planning a walkout to protest sexism.

According to a rallying cry circulating on social media, Activision Blizzard employees planned a work stoppage on Thursday to protest sexism at the video game business.

The Activision Blizzard Walkout for Equality will take place throughout the workday, culminating in a live event at the company’s Irvine, California headquarters during lunchtime.

The university protest was projected to draw roughly 50 individuals, with others participating virtually because to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement over the weekend, Activision Blizzard CEO and co-founder Mike Morhaime said, “It is the role of leadership to root out toxicity and harassment in any form, across all levels of the firm.”

“I am deeply sorry that I failed the Blizzard ladies who endured any of these things.”

In his blog post, Morhaime admitted that harassment and discrimination are common in the video game industry.

Workers called for a walkout after Activision Blizzard’s response to a series of sexism and harassment allegations was labeled “abhorrent” in a letter.

According to the letter released online, employees urged that leaders “recognize the seriousness of these charges and offer sympathy for victims.”

According to media estimates, more than 2,000 employees had signed the letter by Tuesday.

Last Monday, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a legal lawsuit alleging that the creators of “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” broke state law by enabling a “pervasive frat boy working culture.”

According to a statement from the state agency, the lawsuit claims that the corporation “fostered a sexist atmosphere and paid women less than men” in the latest case spotlighting charges of sexism in the video game industry.

The lawsuit “includes skewed, and in many cases incorrect, depictions of Blizzard’s past,” according to Activision Blizzard.

“Action was taken to address the issue in cases of misconduct,” it stated.

The game developer said it worked with the state agency but “rushed to file an erroneous complaint, as we will demonstrate in court.”

The staff letter referred to Activision’s defensive words as “abhorrent and offensive.”

A request for comment on the letter was not returned by Activision.