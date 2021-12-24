Employees are becoming increasingly stressed, according to this infographic.

Employees’ anxiety, worry, anger, and melancholy have all increased over the last decade, hitting new highs in 2020. This is according to a Gallup study performed in 116 nations for the ‘State of the Global Workplace 2021 Report.’

Workers’ daily stress reached a new high last year as a result of “global border closures, company closures, and employment losses,” according to the research. In particular, 43 percent of respondents in more than 100 nations said they had been stressed for most of the previous day, compared to 38 percent in 2019.

Despite the fact that worldwide stress levels reached new highs in 2020, not all parts of the globe experienced the same levels. According to Gallup, workers in the United States and Canada saw the highest levels of daily stress (57 percent), whereas stress in Western Europe fell to 39 percent in 2019 from 46 percent in 2018.