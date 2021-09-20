Emmy Award Winners in Major Categories

The winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, are listed below in important categories.

With British royals story “The Crown” (best drama) and “The Queen’s Gambit” (best comedy), Netflix had a great night, earning its first prizes for top programs (best limited series). Both shows were nominated for 11 Emmys in total.

“Ted Lasso” was the big winner in the comedy category, taking home Emmys for best comedy, best actor, best supporting actor, and actress. Overall, the Apple TV+ series won seven Emmys.

BRILLIANT DRAMA SERIES: “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) IS AN AMAZING COMEDY SERIES.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is an outstanding limited series (Netflix)

DRAMATIC LEAD ACTOR: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

DRAMATIC LEAD ACTRESS: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso,” is the lead actor in the comedy “Ted Lasso.”

COMEDY LEAD ACTRESS: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Ewan McGregor, “Halston,” LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE, LEAD ACTOR

Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown” LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

DRAMATIC SUPPORTING ACTOR: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown,” SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso,” SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso,” SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Evan Peters, “Mare Of Easttown,” LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare Of Easttown”

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square” (Netflix)

Programs with seven or more Emmys:

“The Crown” – 11

“The Queen’s Gambit” – 11

“Saturday Night Live” – 8

“Ted Lasso” – 7

“The Mandalorian” – 7