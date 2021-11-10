Emirates Airlines has lost $1.6 billion in the last six months.

The Dubai-based carrier reported a $1.6 billion deficit in the first half of the financial year, as it continues to lose money owing to the Covid epidemic.

However, revenue increased by 86 percent to $5.9 billion, compared to $3.4 billion in the same time previous year, according to the business.

“As governments began to relax travel restrictions, we saw operations and demand ramp up across the group,” CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

“Over the summer, this momentum quickened, and it has continued to build steadily into the winter season and beyond.”

“While we have a long way to go before we can restore our activities to pre-pandemic levels and return to profitability,” he continued, “we are well on our way to recovery.”

After the epidemic drove the aviation industry into crisis, Emirates, the Middle East’s largest airline, revealed its first yearly loss in more than three decades in June.

The airline announced at the time that it had received a $3.1 billion cash injection from its owner, the Dubai government, to help it weather the storm.