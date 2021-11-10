Emirates Airline is on the mend, with losses cut in half.

Emirates Airlines said on Wednesday that it was on the mend from the Covid epidemic, with six-month losses down more than half from a year ago.

The Dubai-based carrier lost $1.6 billion from April to September, compared to $3.4 billion in the same time in 2020.

“As governments began to lift travel restrictions, we witnessed operations and demand perk up across the group,” CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

“Over the summer, this momentum quickened, and it continues to expand gradually throughout the winter season and beyond.”

Emirates said revenue was up 86 percent year on year and passenger numbers were up 319 percent to 6.1 million, with cargo volumes returning to 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Following a $3.1 billion payment disclosed earlier, the airline received a $681 capital injection from its owner, the Dubai government.

After being forced to cease operations and cut workers last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Emirates declared its first annual loss in more than three decades in June.

“While we still have a long way to go before we can restore our activities to pre-pandemic levels and return to profitability,” Sheikh Ahmed stated, “we are well on our way to recovery.”

When its fleet of A380 superjumbos and Boeing 777s was grounded last year, Emirates, like other big carriers, began announcing mass layoffs.

It said on Wednesday that the overall group workforce has dropped by 2.0 percent to 73,571, but that a recruitment drive is ongoing, with a focus on staff who have been furloughed or laid off.

Emirates was flying passengers and cargo to 139 airports by the end of September, using its full fleet of Boeing 777s and 37 Airbus A380s. In July, it began service to Miami, a new destination.

“Strong revenue recovery reflects rapid return of passenger demand wherever flight and travel restrictions were eased around the world,” Emirates said in a statement.

Operating expenses increased by 22% versus a 66 percent increase in capacity, with fuel costs more than doubling, partially due to higher oil prices.

The financial results arrive ahead of next week’s Dubai Air Show, where Emirates is scheduled to negotiate its 777X purchase with Boeing, which has been delayed.

The airline has regularly expressed dissatisfaction with the arrival of the long-haul plane, which has been delayed due to a slew of safety and technical issues.

At the 2013 Dubai Air Show, Emirates announced an order for 150 777Xs, which was later altered. Emirates president Tim Clark was quoted in May as indicating that he was concerned. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.