Elon Musk’s stock-sale binge continues as the Tesla CEO sells more shares.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O), sold $687 million in shares in the electric vehicle firm on Thursday, adding to the $5 billion in stock sales earlier this week, according to regulatory filings.

Musk sold 639,737 shares in various transactions at $1,056.03 to $1,104.15 per share, according to the filing.

Tesla shares were trading at $1,023.20 at 2:53 p.m., down 3.79 percent, or $40.31.

Musk asked his almost 65 million Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock before the inaugural sale. 58 percent of those who responded agreed with the choice. According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk would need to sell about 12 million additional shares or more to stick to his Twitter vow, even if he followed the outcomes.

Meanwhile, according to CNBC, some of the shares were sold in order to fulfill tax obligations tied to stock option exercises.

Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, still owns more than 167 million Tesla shares.

According to Reuters, Musk’s stock sales marked the first time he had sold a stake of that level since the firm was created in 2003.

Despite a 13 percent drop in Tesla stock through Thursday, the automaker remains the most valuable in the United States, with a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion and shares trading around record highs.