Elon Musk’s leaked emails reveal two sides to his communication with Tesla employees.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has his unique style of communication.

Musk sent out polite mass emails to staff regarding listening to music at work, as well as another email that “gets his point across” about how he feels about managers following directives, according to CNBC.

The emails, which were handed out to staff on October 3 and 4, illustrate two very different sides of Musk in just one day.

Around the same time, on Oct. 4, Tesla was ordered to compensate Owen Diaz, a former employee who worked in a hostile work environment at a Tesla automobile facility in Fremont, California. Diaz was awarded $137 million by Tesla after winning the case.

Musk, who is 50 years old, is known for his eccentricities. The world’s wealthiest man is well-known for making strange comments on Twitter, making his letters to corporate employees look insignificant in comparison.

“Just wanted to add that I very much support music at the factory, as well as any little touches that make work more fun,” the first email stated.

An associate recently wrote me a message wondering if we could use one ear bud for music and the other for safety-related issues. That is OK to me.

Also, ambient music from speakers is absolutely fine as long as your coworkers agree on the music selections.

Please let me know if there are any more things that you believe might make your day better. I’m really concerned that you enjoy coming to work every day!” “If an email is delivered from me with precise directions, managers are only authorized to take three actions,” the second email stated.

1. Respond to my email with an explanation of why what I said was incorrect. I’m simply plain wrong sometimes! 2. If something I mentioned was unclear, ask for more information.

3. Carry out the instructions.

If none of the aforementioned actions are taken, the manager will be requested to quit immediately.

Thank you very much.”