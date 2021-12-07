Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, retaliates after being trolled over his unconventional hairstyle.

Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla, Inc., got into a lighthearted Twitter spat Monday when some people commented on his unusual hairstyle.

Musk, the world’s richest man with a net worth of $297 billion, used the platform to talk about his business with The Wall Street Journal during a live feed on the outlet’s account.

While the meeting may have been all business, the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley noted Musk’s distinctive swooping hairdo for the occasion and tweeted “great haircut @elonmusk,” quoting the tweet.

@elonmusk photo has a nice haircut.

twitter.com/HYAbgvMWYH

Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) (@teslaownersSV) (@teslaownersSV) (@teslaownersSV 7th of December, 2021 Musk, who is renowned for his frequent and often odd interactions with other Twitter users, eventually replied to the post with a laughing emoji and the words “done it myself” roughly half an hour later. I did it on my own. December 7, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) The Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley looks to be an online organization for enthusiasts of Musk’s electric car company, so it’s probable that the conversation was all in good humor. The club is “smitten with Tesla,” according to its website, and is based in Silicon Valley, California, in the heart of the tech bubble. “We drive Teslas because we know they are the cleanest and safest vehicles available. And we can’t keep our happiness to ourselves. So we get together, educate, answer questions, and most importantly, have a good time “The website is still active.

Despite the witty banter between the fan club and Tesla’s CEO, others on Twitter joined in the fun by mocking Musk’s hair.

The appearance was previously dubbed “the official haircut of no one around you telling you no” by user @ChaseMit, hinting that Musk’s influence may have influenced individuals to look the other way.

No one around you is saying you you can’t take a picture, so this is your official haircut.

twitter.com/JiAk0XsbQI

December 3, 2021 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit)

Musk was also seen coming off an aircraft with his small son, 1-year-old X A-Xii, in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, and several people noted the uncanny similarity in their hairdos.

class=”twitter-tweet”>blockquote This is a condensed version of the information.