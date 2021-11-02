Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, dismisses a deal to provide cars to Hertz.

Tesla shares dipped in early Tuesday trade after CEO Elon Musk cast doubt on a plan to sell rental cars to Hertz.

Last week’s announcement by Hertz of a deal for Tesla to supply the car rental company with 100,000 electric vehicles helped propel Musk’s company to a $1 trillion market capitalization, putting it on par with tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple.

However, Musk stated on Monday that no deal had been reached.

“If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to highlight that no deal has been signed yet,” Musk wrote in response to a graph depicting Tesla’s stock rising.

“Because there is significantly more demand than supply at Tesla, we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same profit margin as we do to consumers.” The Hertz agreement has no bearing on our economics.” Hertz, which emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year, said in a statement that it has “placed an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new EV charging infrastructure throughout the company’s global operations.”

“Tesla car deliveries have already begun. The rental car company added, “We are witnessing very significant early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla automobiles.”

Tesla shares were one percent lower about 1430 GMT, recouping some of their losses after opening two percent lower. Hertz, on the other hand, was up 11.9 percent.

Separately, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the United States announced the recall of almost 12,000 Tesla vehicles on Tuesday owing to software issues.