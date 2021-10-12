Elon Musk Teases ‘GigaBier,’ a Tesla Cybertruck-Inspired Beer.

Elon Musk is ready to brew some libations, as the Tesla (TSLA) CEO announced at the company’s Giga Berlin’s County Fair – GigaFest a Cybertruck-inspired beer dubbed “GigaBier.”

Musk’s plans for the brew’s bottle design were displayed on a screen at the expo on Sunday, with crisp lines evoking the Cybertruck’s modern shape.

Gigabier has a cybertruck vibe to him.

According to Teslarati, Musk confirmed the GigaBier's planned launch to participants at the event, adding, "We're going to build a railway station right on the land. Then we'll put graffiti murals all over the factory, on the outside, and everywhere else. So I believe that'll be a lot of fun. We already have a few of them. We're going to have a beer, too." This isn't the first time Musk has released an alcoholic beverage under the Tesla label.

The business released a $250 tequila in November 2020, which sold out within hours of its release.

Musk started the Tesla Tequila, which came in a lightning-shaped bottle, as an April Fool’s joke in 2018, when he pretended to pass out because Tesla had gone bankrupt while surrounded by Teslaquilla bottles and the traces of dried tears still visible on his face.

Elon was discovered passed out against a Tesla Model 3 surrounded by “Teslaquilla” bottles, his cheeks stained with dried tears.

This isn’t a remark about the future because, well, what’s the point?

Hello and welcome to the new month! Musk’s Boring Company has also marketed Tesla Short Shorts and a Not-A-Flamethrower. pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1

While no further information on the GigaBier was revealed, Tesla is planning to build the Model Y at the German Gigafactory, where GigaFest was held, by December.

