Elon Musk sold $963 million in Tesla stock as well as all of his homes, claiming that he wants to be an influencer.

Elon Musk is selling Tesla (TSLA) stock once again while making some controversial decisions.

According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold 934,091 shares worth $963.2 million late Thursday.

Musk, the world’s richest man with a net worth of $266 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has previously surveyed his over 60 million Twitter followers to see if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. More than half of those polled (57.9%) think he should.

Given the recent focus on unrealized gains as a form of tax avoidance, I recommend selling 10% of my Tesla stock.

Do you agree with this?

Musk exercised his stock options and purchased 2.17 million Tesla shares at the same time he sold his shares, according to the SEC filing.

Tesla’s stock was down roughly 1% in early premarket trading hours on Friday. According to CNBC, the company’s stock sank 6% in the previous session.

The electric-vehicle entrepreneur sold $9.85 billion in car business shares in November.

Musk is poised to sell more stock, according to CNBC, as he faces a tax bill of more than $15 billion.

According to the Daily Mail, Musk has sold all of his residences, with the most recent selling for $30 million on December 2 after being advertised in June.

According to the news outlet, the 47-acre Silicon Valley property sold for $7.5 million less than the initial asking price after being advertised three times before finding a buyer.

Musk has stated that he will “own no home,” and that his primary abode is a “$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX.” According to the Daily Mail, “it’s kinda fantastic.”

The property sales and stock sale follow Musk’s strange Twitter statement in which he expressed interest in becoming an influencer.

“Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming a full-time influencer wdyt,” he wrote.

“It would be good to have a little more free time on my hands instead of working day and night, from when I get up to when I go to sleep seven days a week,” he stated. Reuters described the situation as “very severe.”

It was unclear whether Musk was joking or was intending to resign from his posts.