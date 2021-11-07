Elon Musk should sell 10% of Tesla stock, according to Twitter.

Elon Musk asked his more than 62 million Twitter followers on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, and by Sunday, a majority had voted “yes.”

“I was prepared to accept either outcome,” added Musk, who is known for making stunning announcements or comments on Twitter. He gave no indication of when or how he intends to sell the stock.

The EV maker’s question came late Saturday night, in response to a plan by US Congressional Democrats to tax the ultra-wealthy more harshly by targeting stocks, which are generally taxed only when sold.

“Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come for you,” Musk tweeted at the end of October, criticizing the concept.

On Saturday, he revisited the subject, writing on Twitter, “Much has been made recently about unrealized gains as a tool of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.”

He also shared a poll with his followers, urging them to vote “yes” or “no” on if they agree.

By the end of Sunday, 57.9% of those who voted had said “yes.”

According to Bloomberg, Musk controlled around 17% of Tesla’s outstanding shares as of June 30, valued at $208.37 billion.

As part of his pay, the entrepreneur received a hefty package of stock options and convertible shares.

He could hypothetically make just under $21 billion if he sold 10% of his stock.

With the recent jump in Tesla’s stock price, which has risen from around $130 at the start of 2020 to $1,222.09 as of Friday, his fortune has grown significantly.

Musk is, in principle, the richest man in the world, with an estimated fortune of $338 billion, according to Bloomberg, when his holdings in his other firms, such as neurotechnology firm Neuralink and SpaceX, are taken into account.

Musk tweeted on Saturday, “Note, I do not take a monetary salary or bonus from anywhere.”

“I only have stock, thus selling shares is the only method for me to pay taxes personally.”