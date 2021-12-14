Elon Musk says Tesla accepts Dogecoin for some merchandise, and DOGE is up.

Elon Musk stated Tuesday morning that Tesla (TSLA) would begin taking Dogecoin for some items, stating that the company would “see how it goes.”

Tesla will sell some stuff with Doge and see how things go.

According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin’s price jumped as high as 30% after Musk’s statement, and was up 24.55 percent to $0.2012.

Prior to Musk’s post, the price of Dogecoin had dropped.

Tesla said in March that it would accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles after purchasing $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency. However, by May, Musk had reversed his plans and announced that Bitcoin will no longer be accepted as a form of payment at Tesla, citing the coin’s inefficient use of energy for mining.

However, Musk insisted that Tesla will not sell Bitcoin, tweeting that the currency was being held in high regard.

Musk, a longstanding admirer of Dogecoin, has been known to artificially inflate the price of the cryptocurrency with one of his tweets in the past. He previously referred to Dogecoin as "the world's future money." He questioned his 66 million Twitter followers in May whether Tesla should begin taking Dogecoin. His admirers responded with a loud "yes." Musk was chosen Time's Person of the Year for 2021 on Monday.

Tesla’s stock was trading at $933.29 at 9:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, down $33.12, or 3.43 percent.