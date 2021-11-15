Elon Musk reignites the feud with Bernie Sanders, with the Tesla CEO being chastised for his tax comments and stock sales.

Elon Musk’s feud with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., erupted again on Sunday when Sanders reposted a tweet asking on the wealthy to pay their “fair share” of taxes.

“We need to demand that the super-rich pay their fair share.” Sanders wrote on Twitter a day before Musk’s tweet, “Period.”

Musk responded to Sanders on Sunday morning, using rhetoric that appeared to be intended to belittle the 80-year-old liberal. Musk wrote, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

Musk, who has a net worth of about $300 billion, responded an hour later with another tweet that reads, “Want me to sel