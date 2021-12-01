Elon Musk Issues A Warning Regarding SpaceX’s Future

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, issued a warning to staff on Friday, stating that the company could face insolvency owing to the slow development of rocket engines.

“A Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year,” Musk says he wants.

In a memo obtained by CNBC, Musk claimed that sluggish engine production was stalling Starship and Starlink development. Because Raptor engines power the company’s Starship rockets, he said the engine shortage poses a “real risk of insolvency.”

The document reads, “We need all hands on deck to recover from what is, quite frankly, a disaster.”

According to the CNBC story, each rocket mission could require as many as 39 Raptor engines, therefore Musk is pushing for more engine production.

The SpaceX warnings resemble Musk’s previous troubles with Tesla, Inc., the other firm he started and developed, where he used the same “b” word.

During previous media appearances, Musk indicated that Tesla was barely a month away from bankruptcy as he pushed for increased Model 3 manufacturing between 2017 and 2019. Musk also warned of approaching financial disaster if Tesla didn’t step up its game at the time.

Musk started SpaceX in 2002 to “revolutionize space technology” by designing, manufacturing, and launching new rockets and spacecraft, according to its website.