Elon Musk is a billionaire entrepreneur. Tesla CEO now has a net worth of $100 billion more than Jeff Bezos.

Elon Musk, the CEO of the American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, has surpassed Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man.

After Hertz revealed plans to purchase 100,000 Teslas for its rental fleet, Musk’s net worth increased by $36.2 billion on Monday. It was the greatest one-day gain in the history of Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, surpassing Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan’s $32 billion gain in 2020.

Musk is now worth $100 billion more than Bezos as a result of the spike. Tesla CEO Elon Musk now has a net worth of $288.6 billion. His net worth has surpassed that of Toyota, which is valued at $282 billion.

“Electric vehicles are already mainstream, and we’ve only just begun to witness rising global demand and interest,” said Mark Fields, Hertz’s interim chief executive, in announcing the purchase.

“As a mobility company, the new Hertz will lead the way,” he said in a statement. “We’ll start with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to increase our EV fleet and provide the finest rental and recharging experience for leisure and business clients across the world.”

Hertz has purchased 14 Tesla vehicles, which will be delivered over the next 14 months. Beginning in November, Hertz sites in the United States and Europe will rent Tesla Model 3 vehicles.

Tesla, in which Musk owns 20% of the stock, is responsible for a considerable amount of Musk’s fortune. His fortune has also been used to support other businesses, including as The Boring Company, which wants to build underground freight tunnels, and SpaceX, an aerospace company.

Musk also earns stock options as part of a complicated compensation scheme that is paid when Tesla meets certain financial targets. According to Forbes, Musk will be given the option to purchase 101.2 million Tesla shares at a price of $70 per share if the firm meets certain market capitalization, revenue, or Ebitda goals.

Tesla met at least four of the 12 criteria in 2020, giving Musk a total option payout of $13.3 billion in the same year.

Musk became the world’s wealthiest person for the first time in January 2021, when his fortune reached $182 billion. According to Business Insider, Bezos, who was the richest person at the time, had a net worth of $181 billion.