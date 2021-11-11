Elon Musk has sold $1.1 billion worth of Tesla stock.

After stating over the weekend that he would sell 10% of his stock based on the results of a Twitter poll, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $1.1 billion in shares of his electric car firm.

According to paperwork filed Wednesday, the sale was started on September 14, therefore it was not prompted by the survey’s results.

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission financial regulator, Musk, the world’s richest man, sold around 930,000 shares on Monday.

Musk surveyed his 62 million Twitter followers on Saturday on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, saying that he would follow the votes. “Yes” was the popular vote. The EV maker’s question came in response to a proposal by US Congressional Democrats to raise taxes on the ultra affluent by targeting stocks, which are generally only taxed when sold.

Tesla’s stock price plummeted after the poll, resulting in the 50-year-old entrepreneur selling his stock at a substantially lower price than if he had sold it before to his tweet, resulting in a loss of tens of millions of dollars in unrealized profit.

According to SEC data, Musk still owns more than 170 million Tesla shares, valued at $183 billion at Wednesday’s closing price.

Tesla’s creator exercised 2.15 million stock options on Monday, purchasing the stocks for $6.24 each, less than 1% of their current worth.