Elon Musk has revealed when China can expect the Tesla Model S Plaid to arrive.

According to Elon Musk, the Tesla (TSLA) Model S Plaid could be available in China by March 2022.

Late Sunday night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the unofficial announcement in a Twitter message to a fan.

“Probably around March,” Musk said in response to a Twitter commenter’s question on when the Model S Plaid would arrive in China.

“Model S Plaid is sickkkk!!!!” Musk wrote in another tweet.

The Model S Plaid is the high-performance version of Tesla’s Model S, which was released in 2012.

In June, the Plaid was released in the United States. According to the Tesla website in the United States, the vehicle starts at $123,740.

Tesla increased the price of the EV by $10,000 ahead of its release date, as well as discontinuing the Plaid Plus version of the vehicle.

According to Benzinga, it is priced at $169,598 (RMB 1,059,990) in China and is expected to be delivered by the end of next year.

The electric vehicle in the United States has a 348-mile EPA-estimated range and a top speed of 200 mph. According to Tesla’s website, it can reach 60 mph in 1.99 seconds. The maximum output is 1,020 horsepower.

It is the “fastest accelerating car in production today,” according to the Tesla website.

Tesla competes with EV manufacturers like as Xpeng, NIO, and Li Auto in China, which is the world’s largest electric car market.

Tesla’s stock was trading at $1,167.72 in premarket hours on Monday, up $30.66, or 2.70 percent.