Elon Musk has been named Time’s Person Of The Year, describing himself as a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary.”

Elon Musk has been chosen Time’s Person of the Year for 2021, acknowledging both his triumphs and his flaws.

“A madcap mix of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie, and ‘Watchmen’s’ Doctor Manhattan,” Time describes him as a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad.”

TIME’s Person of the Year for 2021 is Elon Musk (@elonmusk). pic.twitter.com/B6h6rndjIh https://t.co/8Y5BhIldNs pic.twitter.com/B6h6rndjIh “He was nurtured in a harsh environment and born with a very exceptional brain,” said Antonio Gracias, a close friend of Musk’s. Ninety-nine percent of those who find themselves in that scenario do not survive. Only a small fraction of people come out of it with the ability to make major decisions under duress and the unquenchable desire to influence the course of humanity.” Musk’s triumph, though, is not without debate, as Time points out.

In a racial discrimination action, Tesla was sentenced to pay $137 million. His businesses have been accused of sexual harassment and terrible working conditions. Federal officials are looking into Tesla’s Autopilot software, and the company’s expansion into China has been met with criticism.

Musk has also been subjected to a barrage of personal assaults. He has been described as “petty, spiteful, and petulant,” according to Time. “He is a financial genius,” his brother and business colleague Kimbal Musk told Time. “But his skill is not empathy with people.”

“He seeks eternal glory for great deeds, and he is a valuable addition to humanity since he defines a great deed as anything that benefits humanity.” He is a zealous seeker of glory. Money is merely a means to an end for him.” The founder of the Mars Society, Robert Zubrin, who met Musk in 2001, told the news organization about the businessman.

Musk, on the other hand, was praised by Time for his unapologetic bravado, which Time claimed was “of no consequence to him” even though “many never voted or signed up for Musk’s wild zero-gravity trip.”

According to Time, he has amassed a net worth of more than $250 billion as the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, as well as the head of Neuralink and The Boring Company.

In 1971, he was born in Pretoria, South Africa. When he was nine years old, his mother and father divorced. Musk traveled to Canada when he was 17 years old, enrolling at Queen’s University in Ontario. He then transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a physics and economics double major.

When he was older, he relocated to California. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.