Elon Musk has been named Person Of The Year by Time Magazine.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and a space entrepreneur, was awarded Time magazine’s Person of the Year on Monday, capping a roller-coaster year for the technological billionaire in 2021.

This year, the outspoken South African-born 50-year-old with big ambitions surpassed rival and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person.

His electric car firm’s valuation surpassed a trillion dollars in October, and his company SpaceX has worked with NASA to launch numerous missions this year, including slamming a rocket into an asteroid in a test run for redirecting any potential Earth-bound space rock.

In announcing the selection, Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal tweeted, “Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than @elonmusk on life on Earth, and maybe life outside Earth too.”

Musk has become increasingly visible in American culture in recent years. In May, he guest-hosted the legendary late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live, where he has 66 million Twitter followers.

He speaks eloquently of his desire to colonize Mars, and he intends orbital missions as part of SpaceX’s planned American return to the Moon next year.

With a single tweet, he has been known to move markets and the value of cryptocurrencies.

But, for the time being, his greatest socioeconomic influence is through his ground-breaking electric vehicles.

“Our objective with Tesla was always to serve as an example to the car industry, and we hope that they, too, would make electric cars so that we can expedite the transition to sustainable energy,” Musk said in an interview released with the Person of the Year announcement.

Musk’s objectives, though, also include space exploration.

In the film, Time writer and author Jeffrey Kluger says, “His ambition is to make humanity a multi-planet species.”

In 1927, Time introduced the Person of the Year award.