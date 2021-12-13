Elon Musk has been named Person Of The Year by Time Magazine.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a space entrepreneur, was chosen Time magazine’s Person of the Year on Monday, describing him as an embodiment of the technological shifts but also worrying tendencies that are transforming people’s lives.

Musk, who last year surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s wealthiest person, has an impact on the ground with his Tesla electric car company and beyond with his SpaceX rockets.

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal noted, “Musk’s ascension coincides with bigger trends, of which he and his fellow technological magnates are part cause and part effect.”

Felsenthal mentioned “the steady loss of established institutions in favor of individuals; political dysfunction that has given business more power and responsibility; and chasms of wealth and opportunity” as examples of these tendencies.

The award, which went to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last year, was originally defined by Time editors as belonging to persons who “embodied what was noteworthy about the year, for better or worse.”

Musk’s electric car company was valued at over a trillion dollars in October, and SpaceX has partnered with NASA to launch numerous missions, including a test flight to defend Earth from an asteroid.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, the arrogant South African-born 50-year-old has seen his wealth jump to nearly $250 billion during the pandemic.

He’s also courted controversy with his inflammatory Twitter feed, which can criticize, joke, and provoke, including a poll in November asking if he should sell a 10% stake in Tesla.

Musk’s radical vision is accompanied by a character that is a “blank instrument that frequently seems to revel in divisiveness and hostile mocking as he offers the world access to his id via social media,” according to Felsenthal.

Musk has become increasingly visible in American culture in recent years, garnering 66 million Twitter followers and guest-hosting Saturday Night Live in May.

Musk has expressed an interest in settling Mars and is planning orbital flights as part of SpaceX’s planned American return to the Moon next year.

“Overall, the goal has been to make life multi-planetary and enable mankind to become a spacefaring civilisation,” Musk said in an interview with Time that coincided with the announcement of the Person of the Year.

With a single tweet, he has been known to shift markets and the value of cryptocurrencies, but his greatest earthly effect is currently with his electric automobiles.

