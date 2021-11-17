Elon Musk has been asked to contribute a portion of $6.6 billion to the UN Food Program’s fight against world hunger.

David Beasley, the executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), issued a proposal this week in response to inquiries from Tesla CEO and Space X creator Elon Musk about how money to combat world hunger will be spent.

The concept was released three weeks after Beasley called on the world’s billionaires to donate a share of their fortune to help alleviate the consequences of world hunger in a CNN interview. After seeing the interview, Musk moved to Twitter to say that if the UN program could explain how the money would be distributed, he would sell his Tesla stock.

“If WFP can explain exactly how $6 billion would eliminate world hunger on this Twitter thread, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk tweeted at the time.

In response, Beasley revealed on Monday that the plan calls for investing $6.6 billion to feed 42 million hungry people, averting disaster. The United Nations organization previously stated that this amount of money would not be enough to end world hunger, but it would supply people with one meal per day for a period of time.

According to WFP estimates, 282.7 million people in 80 countries are suffering from acute hunger, an increase of about 110 percent from 2019. Climate issues, global conflicts, and COVID-19’s economic stress have all contributed to the rise.

$3.5 billion of the $6.6 billion needed would go toward purchasing food and supporting its distribution by air, river, or truck. A total of $700 million would be spent on establishing food voucher schemes in 43 countries where they do not currently exist. A total of two billion dollars would be spent on cash and food vouchers in areas where such programs currently exist. A $400 million investment would improve global supply chain operations and establish a monitoring system to track global hunger.

“This is an urgent, unprecedented, and avoidable hunger crisis. You asked for a clear plan and open books, @elonmusk. It’s finally here! We’re eager to speak with you – and anyone else – who is committed to saving lives. Beasley tweeted, “The request is $6.6 billion to avert hunger in 2022.”

At the time of publication, Musk had not publicly responded to Beasley’s suggestion.