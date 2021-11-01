Elon Musk has asked the United Nations to prove that $6 billion will end world hunger.

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder, and one of the world’s wealthiest men, stated he would sell his Tesla stock and pay $6 billion to “fix world hunger,” but the UN’s World Food Programme would have to show how the money would help the cause first.

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6 billion would cure world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it…,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

However, it must be open-source accounting so that the public can see exactly how the funds are used.”

Musk’s remarks follow WFP Chief David Beasley’s call on billionaires to share some of their riches to end world hunger last month.

During a global epidemic in 2020, the World Food Program raised $8.4 billion, raising questions about how the program could not tackle the situation on its own.

“$6 billion will not cure world hunger,” Beasley explained on Twitter, “but it WILL avoid geopolitical instability, mass migration, and save 42 million people on the verge of starvation.” He further reassured Musk that WFP has “transparency and open-source accounting mechanisms in place,” adding, “Your team may evaluate and engage with us to be completely confident of such.” The WFP leader even volunteered to sit down with Musk and discuss, stating that if Musk did not like what he heard, he could “kick” him out.

Musk is presently ranked No. 2 on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List, with an estimated net worth of $151 billion. With a net worth of $117 billion, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest person on the planet. Musk is ranked first in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.